PM Shehbaz launches 10mn digital wallets under BISP

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Digital Wallets by BISP in Islamabad, August 25, 2025. — PID

Digital wallets ensure safe, direct financial aid access.

PM calls move a major leap towards cashless economy.

10mn free SIM cards distributed to support beneficiaries.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday launched 10 million digital wallets for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries, calling it a historic milestone in Pakistan's journey towards transparency, financial inclusion, and a cashless economy.

With a symbolic palm touch, the prime minister inaugurated the system in the presence of federal ministers, BISP leadership, and international partners, including GIZ.

He congratulated BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, the programme's team, and partner institutions for the "landmark decision that will safeguard genuine recipients and protect them from undue difficulties".

"The digital wallet system is, in its true sense, blessed by the soul of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as it empowers BISP beneficiaries with safe, transparent, and direct access to financial assistance," PM Shehbaz said.

He emphasised that BISP remains a "great initiative for poverty alleviation and employment generation", but stressed that continued efforts were needed to expand its impact.

The prime minister termed the launch "a great leap towards a cashless economy".

He recalled that during Ramadan, 78% of the relief package was successfully disbursed through digital channels despite scepticism and resistance from vested interests.

"Cashless transactions are the pressing requirement of our times. They save time, end corruption, and bring efficiency, helping Pakistan progress rapidly," he remarked.

The prime minister revealed that he personally chaired multiple meetings on digitisation despite initial "indifferent attitudes and boredom" on the issue, underlining his resolve to transform government-to-government, business-to-business, and personal transactions into digital channels.

PM Shehbaz urged BISP leadership to integrate conditionalities on education and health into the programme.

"If a family is receiving assistance, it should be linked with the condition that all children of that household attend school. Similarly, health initiatives must be tied with BISP support.

"Only then will this programme become a true legacy benefiting millions of children," he stated, calling for reducing the existing eight to ten-month implementation cycle to just four months.

The premier concluded by paying tribute to all stakeholders, the State Bank of Pakistan, IT Ministry, Pakistani banks, and development partners for their contributions.

"We are not just disbursing aid, we are raising an army of architects and workers to build the nation," he said.

Earlier, BISP Federal Secretary Amir Ali Ahmed briefed that under the prime minister's direction, a high-level committee was formed to ensure transparency and ease of access in the digital system.

"After today's launch, 10 million digital wallets will be developed using beneficiaries' CNICs, supported by a biometric verification system to prevent identity theft," he said.

He added that 10 million free SIM cards would also be distributed, with the first phase already underway in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan in collaboration with a cellular company.

The BISP chairperson termed the launch an "important and historic milestone" in Pakistan's social protection journey.

"This programme, which supports over 10 million impoverished families, is not just financial assistance, it is a pathway to social and economic empowerment," she said.

She noted that linking benefits to women's CNICs gave them recognition and inclusion in the national database.

The new wallets, she added, would "open further opportunities" and be supported by digital literacy programmes for women beneficiaries unfamiliar with technology.

Senator Rubina highlighted that BISP is the continuation of Benazir's vision for women's empowerment, a dream carried forward by President Asif Ali Zardari and now "excelling further under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership".