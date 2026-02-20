PM's scheme: Applicants urged to collect laptops from university

An undated photo of a laptop next to a card announcing the laptop scheme. — APP/File

Applicants urged to submit documents to collect laptop.

Scheme “is now fully underway”, says HEC chairman.

PM announced distribution of 100,000 laptops in Aug 2025.



The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, on Friday directed applicants to collect their laptops from respective universities under the prime minister's scheme.

Taking to the X, the chairman announced that laptop distribution under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme “is now fully underway”.

“Laptops have been delivered to your university, visit your university, submit the required documents to the focal person, and collect your laptop,” he wrote.

In August 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the distribution of 100,000 free laptops among talented students across Pakistan based on merit.

The laptops were allocated to students from all four provinces, the federal capital, Gilgit Baltistan, and AJK.

Addressing the ceremony on August 13, 2025, the prime minister stressed that the distribution process will be strictly merit-based, with no favouritism or nepotism involved.

According to government guidelines, students pursuing higher education in recognised public institutions are eligible to apply.

They must be currently enrolled in a PhD, MS/MPhil, Master’s or Bachelor's programme and meet specific academic requirements.

They must have a CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks, while first-year university students need to submit their intermediate marks — HSSC marks. MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.

There is a quota system for the distribution of laptops, with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan’s higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students.

To apply and avail this opportunity, the eligible students can register either through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) mobile application or visit the PM Youth Programme website: www.pmyp.gov.pk.