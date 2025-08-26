Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis team up for 'biggest' passion: Source

Photo: Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis committed to making difference: Source

Jennifer Aniston may soon be adding another four-legged friend to her pack and this time Jim Curtis would be by her side.

The Morning Show star, 56, and Curtis, 49, have reportedly been enjoying each other’s company.

Now, according to Star Magazine, the pair is looking into adopting a rescue pup together.

“Rescue dogs are one of Jen’s biggest passions,” an insider shared, noting that Aniston already dotes on her beloved pets Clyde, Lord Chesterfield and Sophie.

“She’s even built them their own doggie palace at her house.”

Curtis, who is a proud dog dad to senior pup Odie, was recently spotted bringing his furry companion along during an NYC outing with Aniston.

“He and Jen have already started looking at pictures of rescues online. It’s in the works,” the insider added and noted, “They’re playing house and having fun with it but they’re also really committed to making a difference together. It’s very sweet.”

Away from her budding bond with Curtis, Aniston previously opened up her serene Los Angeles home, valued at $21 million, in a new Vanity Fair September cover story.

Designed as a tranquil escape from the pressures of Hollywood, the midcentury retreat reflects the actress’s desire for calm and balance.

“Good! That’s the whole point,” she told the outlet when they admired the soothing atmosphere. “Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves.”

Aniston explained she’s carefully woven healing touches throughout her home, from crystals and raw amethyst for clarity to incense, books and natural accents.

The magazine described the vibe as having “the anxiety-suppressing effect of a spa” — a perfect sanctuary for the actress and, perhaps soon, one more furry friend.