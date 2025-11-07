Adam Levine unveils new tattoo months after saying he was 'done' with ink

Adam Levine rocks new neck tattoo

Adam Levine has added a new neck tattoo just months after publicly declaring he was finished getting inked.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 46, unveiled the ink on Thursday, which featured a bold arch of black roses framing his existing tattoos.

“Roses for the reaper,” Levine wrote on Instagram, explaining the meaning behind the new tattoo.

The design was done by Los Angeles–based tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko, who shared photos of the process on his studio’s Instagram, noting that he added “some love and life” to Levine’s existing work.

Kostechko previously tattooed the singer’s large butterfly piece in 2021.

The new addition comes as a surprise after Levine told Today.com in July that he was “done” getting tattoos, recalling how painful a recent sleeve session had been.

Levine, who got his first tattoo—a dove symbolising peace—at 21, has since filled most of his upper body with art.

He’s said not all of his tattoos carry deep meaning, though some, like the “Mom” and “Noah” designs, are personal tributes.

In his 2013 Sexiest Man Alive interview, Levine insisted he’d never ink his hands or below the waist, but later broke that rule too, adding the words “true love” to his fingers, a piece he’s called one of his favorites.