A$AP Rocky sued for $1.1 million by neighbour

A$AP Rocky faces $1.1 million lawsuit over property damage

A$AP Rocky is facing a $1.1 million lawsuit after renovations in his New York City condo allegedly caused major water damage to neighbouring units.

Court documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on October 30 state that the 37-year-old rapper, whose real name Rakim Mayers, hired ADE Pro Painting for renovation work in December 2024.

On December 23, several hot water pipes in and around his apartment reportedly burst, flooding multiple units below.

The suit, filed by a neighbour under the name Chez Ni LLC, claims the flooding caused “destructive” and “substantial” damage to their property, including furniture and fixtures, and made their home unlivable for months.

The neighbour is seeking $900,000 for property damage and $200,000 for temporary housing costs while repairs were made. They also claim the building board charged them an additional $42,000 for cleanup and dehumidifiers, which they say should be covered by A$AP Rocky or the condo association.

The lawsuit names the condo board, ADE Pro Painting, and beneficial owner of Rocky’s unit, Tyson Beem, as defendants.

The neighbour’s attorney said residents were displaced from their homes beginning on Christmas Eve 2024, adding that “neither Mr. Mayers nor any of the parties have accepted responsibility.”