'Shirley Valentine' star Pauline Collins dies at 85

Oscar-nominated Pauline Collins passes away at 85

Pauline Collins, famously known for her role in Shirley Valentine, has passed away at the age of 85.

The Oscar-nominated actress reportedly died "peacefully" at a London care home. Collins was battling Parkinson's disease for several years.

Pauline Collins and her husband John Alderton

Her family shared in a statement, "Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens."

Pauline Collins' career spanned over five decades with notable performances in Upstairs, Downstairs, City of Joy (1991) and The Time of Their Lives (2017). She became household name after her role in Shirley Valentine.

Notably, the film also earned an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win.

The late actress met her husband John Alderton early in her career and the two remain inseparable since marrying in 1969.