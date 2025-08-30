Royal fans react to Prince Harry's new strategy for reconciliation with King Charles

Royal fans have expressed their views over Prince Harry’s new strategy to make peace with ailing father King Charles.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells the Fox News Digital, Harry will focus on charity work instead of explosive interviews.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “While it is always sad when there is family estrangement, this is entirely on Harry. If he was truly so unhappy with his life as a working royal, he should have simply given up his title and moved on quietly. Instead, he chose to play the victim and make money off of it. Trashing his family and still expecting to receive the benefits of being a royal has cost him any hope of being welcomed back, and I don’t blame his family for not trusting him.”

Another reacted, “Harry and his American wife and kids will never be re-admitted to either the "family" or "The Firm." The issue is trust.”

“I think Prince Harry is realizing he made the biggest mistake in his life listening to his wife Meghan. Prince Harry had everything going for him until he married her and it all went downhill in my opinion,” the third believes.

The fourth alleges:

Harry, have you come to the conclusion that Meghan is the problem, yet. Everyone knows this. Everyone.