Kate Middleton, Prince William 'very concerned' for THIS reason

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly “very concerned” for a major reason, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, per the Mirror, royal expert Robert Hardman believes that the future king and queen would be trying very hard not to favour their eldest son Prince George, and make sure Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do not feel “less loved or relevant” than their older brother.

He tells the media outlet, “It is said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are very concerned. Of course, Prince George is the heir, and that's the way it's going to be. It's a hereditary, hierarchical, constitutional monarchy. You can't change that.

“But there are ways, I think, in which you can try and ensure that you don't leave the younger ones feeling they are any less loved or any less relevant. They're just going to have to accept that their career path is going to be different.”

The royal couple is paying close attention to how they are raising their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They are “very conscious” of not giving Prince George - who is the heir to the throne - special treatment, the report further says.