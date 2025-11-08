Prince Harry in Canada shows he can't escape King Charles and royal ties

Prince Harry may have stepped down as a working royal and settled in the US over his differences with his father and brother, but he will probably never be able to completely abandon who he really is: the son of King Charles III.

Advertisement

During his recent trip to Canada, when he was asked why he decided to support the LA Dodgers instead of the Canadian team Blue Jays despite the fact that his father is the King of Canada, the Duke of Sussex could have simply said he no longer associates with his father. But he didn’t.

He offered an apology, albeit a joking one.

However, the Harry then chose to explain why it happened.

The Duke of Sussex issued a joke apology to Canada before explaining that he was wearing an LA Dodgers cap during the World Series game with his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Firstly, I would like to apologize for wearing it. Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice,” he said.

The youngest son of Britain’s King Charles added, “I was invited to the LA Dodgers box, or dugout, by the owner himself, so I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do.”

“But I am going to wear this from now on to make sure I don’t make any more of those mistakes,” he said while donning a cap during a funny interaction with a TV channel during his visit to Canada.

He continued, “But the other piece of this is, as you can probably relate, when you have… when you are missing a lot of heir on top and you’re sitting under floodlights, you will take any hat that’s available."

Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties and departed the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle to settle in the US with their son, Prince Archie.

The couple is now settled in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the daughter who was born in Los Angeles.



