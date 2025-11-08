Sarah Ferguson upsets King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton with major plan

Sarah Ferguson has apparently disappointed the royal family members including King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and others as the former Duchess of York plans to write her own memoir.

The Examiner, citing royal insiders, has reported Sarah gearing up to put pen to paper, and her royal family members are not pleased.

Advertisement

The source tells the outlet, Eugenie and Beatrice mother wants to write a memoir because she is “worried sick about money and desperate to correct what she says are a ton of falsehoods.”

The royal insider added Sarah will spill “a ton of dirty secrets” about King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, calling it “an utter nightmare” for them.

It will also disappoint her and Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

King Charles has officially stripped his disgraced brother Andrew of his HRH style and his prince title.

Charles formally made the changes, which were announced a week ago, by issuing a letters patent under the great seal of the realm, which the crown office published in the Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

The entry, published on Wednesday, reads: “The king has been pleased by letters patent under the great seal of the realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘royal highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘prince’.”

Andrew has also received notice to move out of Royal Lodge, where he has been living with former wife Sarah.