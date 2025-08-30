'Bhai Bhai Channel'? Viral girl not employed at British news organisation

Mehrunnisa, the viral reporter covering floods in Punjab. — Screengrab via X/@MurtazaViews

When a young reporter went viral for squealing her way through “live coverage” on a rocking boat during floods, many thought BBC Urdu had found its quirkiest new correspondent.

But as it turns out, Mehrunnisa wasn’t holding a mic for the British Broadcasting Corporation at all — she was on duty for something entirely different: Bhai Bhai Channel.

Multiple rivers in Punjab, including Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab are witnessing increased water flow due to torrential rains coupled with the water discharge from India, killing at least 30 people.

Amid this devastation, social media users in Pakistan found a lighthearted moment in reporting of Mehrunnisa. It all started when the "BBC Urdu News Punjab TV" reporter was covering the Punjab floods from a rocking boat.

She kicked off her report with all the seriousness: “As you can see, the water pressure is rising.” But within seconds, the character broke, giving way to an unfiltered squeal: “Bohat dar lag raha hai, kabhi yeh iss side hoti hai kabhi uss — balance nahin ho raha humse (We’re terrified, the boat keeps tipping from one side to another, we can’t balance)."

And then came the sign-off that sealed her viral fame: “Bas aap hamare liye dua karein, guys” (Just pray for us, guys).

During this what some social media users say "cute reporting", some identified the logo on her mic — which stated: "BBC Urdu" — resembling with an international media outlet's one. However, this wasn't the case.

After the video went viral, the BBC Urdu issued a statement to clear the air. "It has come to our attention that a digital media company called BBC Urdu News Punjab TV is operating in Pakistan while using the BBC’s name," it stated.

"The BBC has no connection whatsoever with this organisation or its reporters, nor has it authorised the use of its name in this manner," it said, distancing itself from the digital platform and the reporter.

The British broadcaster warned audiences to beware of impostors and requesting to "first verify the presence of any content published under the BBC’s name on the BBC’s official platforms."

As expected, Mehrunnisa — now a viral sensation — didn’t back down and offered her own clarification.

“People say we copied BBC, but we didn’t. Their BBC stands for British Broadcasting Corporation, and our BBC stands for… Bhai Bhai Channel.” She squealed, she panicked, and she signed off proudly.