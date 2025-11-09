NCCIA officers booked in multimillion extortion case involving illegal call centres

A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. — Reuters

Officers accused of taking millions from illegal call centres.

Frontman, foreign national also named in extortion case.

Prime suspect "previously served as NCCIA Sindh director".

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle has registered a case against senior officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over their alleged involvement in receiving extortion linked to illegal call centres.

The case was registered by the probe agency in Islamabad, nominating several NCCIA officers, including additional directors from Rawalpindi. A frontman and a foreign national allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal dealings have also been included in the case.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that around 15 illegal call centres operating in Islamabad's F-11 sector were paying millions of rupees in extortion money to the NCCIA officers. "The officers were receiving millions of rupees [as extortion] monthly from these call centres," it stated.

It further revealed that a woman paid millions for the release of her husband and 13 foreign nationals, with the money allegedly collected through a frontman acting on behalf of the officers.

It also emerged that the prime suspect in the multimillion-rupee extortion case had also served as the NCCIA Sindh director.

Meanwhile, sources within the FIA said that a huge amount of Rs15 million was being received from 15 illegal call centres in Rawalpindi.

The extortion network generated approximately Rs120 million between September 2024 and April 2025, they added.

The team led by an additional director reportedly collected the money through the frontman, while a sub-inspector finalised a deal for Rs800,000 monthly with a newly established call centre.

The organised crimes of the NCCIA's officers were further exposed when a new team was deployed to the agency's Rawalpindi office in May 2025, which allegedly continued the practice of collecting monthly extortion payments of Rs15 million.

A sub-inspector in the team reportedly appointed his clerk as a front man to facilitate the collection.

During a raid at a call centre in Rawalpindi, 14 foreign nationals were arrested, the sources said

The sub-inspector allegedly contacted the wife of one of the foreign detainees through the frontman. The woman was married to a foreign national, the FIA sources confirmed.

It was learnt that the sub-inspector subjected her husband to torture and sent a video to the woman. The woman reportedly paid Rs8 million to secure her husband's release.

An additional Rs12 million was allegedly collected for the release of the remaining 13 foreign nationals. A further Rs1 million was reportedly charged to fulfil legal formalities.

The sources said the total Rs21 million obtained from the raid was distributed among the involved officials.

A separate 'extortion' deal of Rs40 million was struck with a station house officer (SHO) following a raid at a call centre in Islamabad's F-11 sector, the sources said.

This case came after six NCCIA officials were arrested in Lahore over receiving Rs9 million in bribes from YouTuber Ducky Bhai's wife.

It is worth mentioning here that YouTuber Saadur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested in August at Lahore airport by the NCCIA.

The YouTuber is accused of promoting various online gambling and betting platforms, including Binomo and 1xBet, through his YouTube channel, according to the FIR.