At least 33 dead, over 2m affected as Punjab rivers hit ‘super flood' levels

Residents wade through a flooded road, following the monsoon rains and rising water level of the Chenab River, in Patraki, Chiniot district of Punjab, August 30, 2025. — Reuters

Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab are in super flood stage: minister.

750,000 people relocated from flood-hit areas: PDMA chief.

500,000 livestock moved to safer location: Punjab minister.



LAHORE: At least 33 people have lost their lives, and more than 2 million have been affected as severe flooding continues to inundate vast areas of Punjab, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Kathia said that all three major rivers, including the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab, are witnessing dangerous levels, with rescue and relief efforts underway across the province.

"Currently, the situation is very precarious… we have received high flows in all three major rivers of Punjab," he added.

As Pakistan battles unprecedented floods, concerns are mounting over India's refusal to adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), with allegations surfacing that New Delhi has failed to uphold its critical duties regarding timely flood warnings.

More than 840 people have been killed in various flood-related incidents across the country since late June, while also causing widespread damage to infrastructure and properties.

Providing further details on the damage and ongoing relief efforts, the PDMA chief said that 2,200 villages have been inundated, while 750,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas.

He further said that water levels at Trimmu Barrage have surged to 361,633 cusecs, marking an increase of over 100,000 cusecs in just one day.

“This is one of the largest rescue operations in Punjab's history,” he said, adding that relief efforts are underway, with officials present in the field and working closely with the affected communities.

“Relief camps are continuously providing food, shelter, and basic health services to flood-affected people,” he noted.

Kathia further stressed that the safety of human lives remains the top priority of authorities. He said that ongoing monsoon rains are hampering drainage efforts and causing additional urban flooding in several cities.

Later in the day, speaking to the media, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the province is facing an unprecedented crisis, with all three of its major rivers simultaneously in “super flood”.

“More than 750,000 people have been safely relocated from flood-hit areas, while nearly 500,000 livestock have also been moved to safer ground,” she said while providing details on Punjab’s relief operation.

At Ravi Bridge, the flow has been recorded at around 500,000 cusecs, and similar high levels are being recorded at Khanki, Qadirabad, and Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej.

“Flood relief operations are ongoing at full scale, with all departments working round the clock at the district and tehsil level,” she said, adding that over 400 veterinary camps have been set up, and arrangements have been made to provide fodder and shelter for displaced animals.