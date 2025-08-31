 
China's Xi says SCO bears 'greater responsibilities' for keeping regional peace

SCO summit shoulders important mission of building consensus among all parties, says Chinese president

By
Reuters
|

August 31, 2025

China’s President Xi Jinping attends to a bilateral meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (not pictured), ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, in the Guest House of Tianjin, China, 30 August, 2025. — Reuters
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation security forum now bears "greater responsibility" for safeguarding regional peace and stability, as well as promoting the development and prosperity of its member states, Chinese President Xi Jinping told about 20 world leaders he hosted on Sunday evening.

The ongoing SCO Summit shoulders the important mission of building consensus among all parties and stimulating momentum in cooperation, Xi was cited as telling a welcome banquet, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The two-day summit is being held in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.  

