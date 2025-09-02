Australian pacer Starc retires from T20Is, shifts focus to Tests, ODIs

Australia's Mitchell Starc in action. — Reuters/File

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has called time on his T20 International career, choosing to put his energy into the longer formats as he eyes fresh milestones in Tests and ODIs.

In Starc’s absence, selectors on Tuesday named a squad for the upcoming New Zealand series.

In his 65 T20 Internationals, Starc’s 79 wickets place him second on the all-time list for Australia behind Adam Zampa, demonstrating his importance to the Australian setup.

Starc said: “Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority.

“I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”

Chair of national selectors George Bailey said, “Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability.

“We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for a long as possible.”

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg praised Starc’s T20 career and decision to focus on Test and ODI cricket for the foreseeable future.

“It’s important to Mitch at this time of his career to make decisions which allow him to extend his Test and ODI careers as long as possible, which we fully support,” he said.

“Mitch has prioritised playing for his country and made significant sacrifices. To allow the next crop of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup early next year is another example of putting team first.”

The New Zealand squad includes left-armer Ben Dwarshuis, a standout against South Africa, alongside Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott. Nathan Ellis misses the tour for the birth of his and wife Connie’s first child.

Mitch Owen returns from being concussed in the second game against South Africa, with Matt Short named to return from a side strain. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis returns to the squad.

Pat Cummins will miss the series as part of his ongoing management plan leading into the summer.

Cummins was rested from the recent T20 series against the West Indies and South Africa. Despite this planned de-load period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour.

Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months.

Cummins won’t be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation.

Australian T20 Squad:

Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers/Fremantle Cricket Club) (c)

Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers/Parramatta District Cricket Club)

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat/Gold Coast Cricket Club)

Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes/Claremont-Nedlands Cricket Club)

Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Josh Hazlewood (Sydney Sixers/ St George Cricket Club)

Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers/Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (Perth Scorchers/Joondalup Cricket Club)

Matt Kuhnemann (Brisbane Heat/Clarence Cricket Club)

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club)

Mitchell Owen (Hobart Hurricanes/New Town Cricket Club)

Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers/Northcote Cricket Club)

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars/Scarborough Cricket Club)

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Renegades/Sutherland Cricket Club)