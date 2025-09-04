SECP submits sugar mills shareholders' data to NA subcommittee

The undated image shows a labourer carrying a sack of refined sugar. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has submitted detailed records of sugar mills and their shareholders to a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce, revealing extensive stakes held by prominent political and business figures.

The SECP submitted the information during a meeting on September 2 in compliance with the subcommittee’s demand for complete records of shareholders from 81 companies, as part of its probe into the causes of sugar price hikes.

According to the official documents, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Nusrat Shahbaz are among the shareholders of Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, while Ramzan Sugar Mills lists Hamza, Salman Hamza Sharif, and Nusrat as shareholders. Punjab Sugar Mills includes PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Salik Hussain, and others as stakeholders.

The data further shows that RYK Mills counts PTI’s Moonis Elahi and Makhdoom Omar Shehryar among its shareholders. In Tando Allahyar Sugar Mills, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed holds 100% of the shares. Ashraf Sugar Mills lists former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf and others, while the Rahim Yar Khan sugar industry includes shares owned by Mian Amer Mahmood.

Madina Sugar Mills has shareholders including Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Mujtaba, while Fatima Sugar Mills includes Abbas Mukhtar, Faisal Mukhtar, and Fawad Mukhtar. In Ittehad Sugar Mills, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Makhdoom Omar Shehryar are shareholders, whereas Baloch Sugar Mills lists Dost Ali Mazari and Tariq Ali Mazari.

The records also identify shareholders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills, including Abdul Aziz Abbas Sharif, Abdullah Yousuf Sharif and the Sharif Trust. Meanwhile, Cheema Sugar Mills shows ownership stakes held by Chaudhry Anwar Ali, Sardar Muhammad Arif Nakai and Muhammad Shafi, among others.