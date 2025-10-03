PIA resuming flights to United Kingdom this month

Pakistan International Airline aircraft prepares to take off for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport on January 10, 2025. — AFP

Manchester flights to resume in first phase.

Birmingham, London routes to follow gradually.

Move to ease travel for Pakistani diaspora.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights to the United Kingdom this month, the Pakistan High Commission in London announced on Friday.

The development comes after the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit (FOP), the final clearance required for commercial operations.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, thanked the UK CAA for its cooperation, noting that PIA had already secured the Third Country Operator (TCO) approval.

In the first phase, flights will resume to Manchester, followed by operations to Birmingham and London.

The High Commission said PIA’s return will provide relief to over 1.7 million Pakistanis living in the UK, ensuring easier and more direct travel to Pakistan.

Last month, the national flag carrier announced that it had received TCO certification from UK authorities, paving the way for the resumption of operations to Britain as early as next month.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed permanent approval for PIA to operate cargo flights from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to Britain. The designations under the UK’s ACC3 aviation security framework are valid until August 2030.

The UK and European aviation authorities banned PIA from operating flights in July 2020 following the "fake pilot licence scandal".

In 2021, Pakistan was placed on the UK's Air Safety List due to serious safety concerns. Since then, Pakistani and British aviation regulators have worked closely to address the deficiencies.

In July 2025, the UK's Air Safety Committee announced Pakistan’s removal from the Air Safety List, clearing the way for its airlines to apply again for flight permissions. The committee noted the decision followed sustained technical cooperation with the PCAA and a thorough review of safety oversight standards.

Last year, the European Union (EU) lifted the ban on PIA and other operators from flying to different European destinations.

Following the removal of the ban, PIA operated its first direct flight from Islamabad to Paris this year in January.