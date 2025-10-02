P&G to wind down operations in Pakistan, shift to distributor model

The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, June 27, 2018. — Reuters

Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced on Thursday that it will wind down its manufacturing and commercial activities in Pakistan as part of a transition to a third-party distributor model.

The company, in a statement, said the move is in line with its global efforts to accelerate growth and value creation. Under the new arrangement, consumers in Pakistan will be served from P&G’s other regional operations, it said.

P&G added that the business will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the transition period, which is expected to take several months. Planning for the transition will begin immediately, with an initial focus on employees, the statement said.

According to the company, employees whose roles are affected will either be considered for opportunities in other P&G operations abroad or provided with separation packages in line with local laws and company policies.

The company said that after reviewing a broad range of options, it concluded that shifting to a third-party distribution model was the most prudent way to continue serving consumers in Pakistan.