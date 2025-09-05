 
Geo News

Recognising Palestinian state to create more problems, jeopardise ceasefire efforts: US

"We told all these countries ... if you guys do this recognition stuff, it's all fake, it's not even real," says Rubio

By
Reuters
|

September 05, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at an event. —Reuters/File
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at an event. —Reuters/File

  • Rubio says it may trigger new strikes, could harden conflict lines.
  • Avoids comment on Israeli annexation plans, calls them not final.
  • US Secretary of State makes these remarks during Ecuador visit.

The United States has told other countries that recognition of a Palestinian state will cause more problems, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

"We told all these countries, we told them all, we said if you guys do this recognition stuff, it's all fake, it's not even real, if you do it, you're going to create problems," Rubio said from Quito, where he met with President Daniel Noboa and his Ecuadorean counterpart.

"There's going to be a response, it's going to make it harder to get a ceasefire, and it may even trigger these sorts of actions that you've seen, or at least these attempts at these actions," Rubio said, adding he would not opine on Israeli discussion of annexation of the West Bank but that it was not final.

Watch: North Korea cleans up traces of Kim Jong Un after meeting with Putin video
Watch: North Korea cleans up traces of Kim Jong Un after meeting with Putin
Afghan quake survivors left waiting for aid
Afghan quake survivors left waiting for aid
White House takes tariffs fight to US Supreme Court
White House takes tariffs fight to US Supreme Court
Trump says China should have mentioned US during 'beautiful ceremony'
Trump says China should have mentioned US during 'beautiful ceremony'
Beijing's war technology on parade
Beijing's war technology on parade
Putin tells Ukraine: End war via talks or I will end it by force
Putin tells Ukraine: End war via talks or I will end it by force
Modi warms to China, Russia amid Trump's cold shoulder
Modi warms to China, Russia amid Trump's cold shoulder
Trump administration says more operations against cartels coming
Trump administration says more operations against cartels coming