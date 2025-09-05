Recognising Palestinian state to create more problems, jeopardise ceasefire efforts: US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at an event. —Reuters/File

Rubio says it may trigger new strikes, could harden conflict lines.

Avoids comment on Israeli annexation plans, calls them not final.

US Secretary of State makes these remarks during Ecuador visit.

The United States has told other countries that recognition of a Palestinian state will cause more problems, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

"We told all these countries, we told them all, we said if you guys do this recognition stuff, it's all fake, it's not even real, if you do it, you're going to create problems," Rubio said from Quito, where he met with President Daniel Noboa and his Ecuadorean counterpart.

"There's going to be a response, it's going to make it harder to get a ceasefire, and it may even trigger these sorts of actions that you've seen, or at least these attempts at these actions," Rubio said, adding he would not opine on Israeli discussion of annexation of the West Bank but that it was not final.