Six Flags Qiddiya City to redefine entertainment with world's tallest roller coaster

An aerial view of the Six Flags Qiddiya City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — X@SixFlagsQC

Six Flags Qiddiya City is set to be Saudi Arabia’s first Six Flags amusement park and a hallmark attraction within the broader Qiddiya City entertainment mega-development outside Riyadh. Qiddiya City is an integral part of Saudi Vision 2030, a bold initiative aimed at diversifying the economy and establishing the kingdom as a global leader in tourism.

Developed by the Qiddiya Investment Company in partnership with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the park is scheduled to open in late 2025. This park is designed to become a centre for entertainment, sports, and the arts. Six Flags runs theme parks across the US and in Canada, Mexico, and China. The original park was founded in Texas in 1961 and themed on the six flags that once flew over the state.

The ambitious project represents a multibillion-dollar investment to drive economic growth, create job opportunities, and attract millions of visitors annually. As a testament to Qiddiya’s commitments, both parks are set to create thousands of jobs, nurturing local talent and enhancing the attractions industry within the kingdom.

Key features at a glance

Record-breaking rides

The park will feature 28 rides and attractions across six themed lands, including five world-record rides:

Falcon’s flight: The star of the show — poised to be the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster. Height: approximately 195 metres (639 feet)

Top speed: up to 250 km/h (155 mph)

Track length: around 4.2km

Other record-setting attractions include:

Sirocco Tower: Tallest free-standing shot tower ride

Gyrospin: Tallest pendulum ride

Spitfire: Tallest triple-launch coaster (in “Valley of Fortune”)

Iron Rattler: Tallest tilted coaster

Six immersive themed lands

The Citadel: The central hub beneath a Bedouin-style canopy; houses eateries, shops, and entertainment zones

City of Thrills: High-adrenaline attractions including Falcon’s Flight and Sirocco Tower

Discovery Springs: A lush, water-themed oasis with waterfalls and rainforest-style relief

Valley of Fortune: Adventure amid ancient Arabian ruins, featuring Spitfire, Skywatch, Treasure Trail, and Canyon Charters

Grand Exposition: A celebrated showcase inspired by World Expos, featuring Gyrospin, the wooden-steel hybrid coaster Colossus, Arabian Carousel, Expo Flyer, and bumper rides.

Steam Town and Twilight Gardens are also featured, though details are less public; Steam Town likely focuses on mechanical-themed thrills while Twilight Gardens offers family-friendly wonder.

Family and amenities

Offers a mix of thrilling rides and 18 family-friendly attractions.

Amenities include 27 international F&B outlets, 24 retail shops, a baby care center, and day-long entertainment shows.

Sustainability and economic impact

Over 80% of operational waste will be recycled.

Part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the park aims to drive tourism, diversify the economy, and create thousands of jobs.

Integrated with Aquarabia Water Park

Aquarabia Water Theme Park will make a splash with 22 state-of-the-art water rides and attractions, including the world’s tallest water coaster and the world’s tallest double-loop water slide. The water park will welcome guests to eight themed areas, including Surftopia, featuring Saudi Arabia’s first surf pool. Together, these attractions will set a new standard for family-friendly entertainment in the region.

Both parks are designed as a walkable, interconnected entertainment district.

Operator partnership: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the official operator, bringing its global expertise to manage both the theme park and Aquarabia. Brian Machamer leads the operations of both parks.