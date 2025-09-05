India blocks Austrian economist’s X account over pro-Khalistan remarks

Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn speaks in a video message, released on September 5, 2025. — X@GunterFehlinger

Continuing its trend of blocking social media accounts, the Indian government has blocked the account of Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn for sharing a Khalistan map and calling for the dismantling of New Delhi.

NDTV reported that the account was blocked in response to a controversial message, stating: “I call to dismantle India into ExIndia. Narendra Modi is Russia's man. We need friends of freedom for Khalistan Network.”

Under the umbrella of the Khalistan movement, the Sikh separatists are seeking an independent state for the religious minority, as they considered themselves under a security threat.

The map shared by Fehlinger-Jahn showed a separate region of India for Sikhs.

According to NDTV's report: “India's Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology flagged the viral post and directed X to withhold access to the account for Indian users. The account has since been disabled in India.”

In response, the economist shared another post, stating: “I call for ExIndia. India is now a hostile state to the Free World. We must boycott India now!”



According to Fehlinger-Jahn's Linkedin handle, he severse as the president of the Austrian Committee for NATO Membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Austria.

He is also a part of the Board of the Action Group for Regional Economic Integration of Southern Balkans.