Pakistani-origin MP Shabana Mahmood rises to British interior minister role

Pakistani-origin British politician Shabana Mahmood smiles as she walks towards No 10 in London, Britain.— Reuters/File

Pakistani-origin politician Shabana Mahmood was appointed Britain’s new interior minister on Friday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer carried out his first major cabinet reshuffle since taking office in July 2024.

Starmer brought in his "loyal friends" on Friday in a sweeping reshuffle intended to restore his authority after the resignation of his deputy, Angela Rayner.

After reshaping his Downing Street team last week to bolster his economic advice, a ministerial reshuffle had been expected.

Mahmood, 44, a former barrister and the most senior Muslim in UK politics, takes charge of the Home Office after serving as justice minister.

She has been an MP since 2010 and has held several shadow portfolios, but declined to serve in Jeremy Corbyn’s team when he was party leader.

The shake-up followed the resignation of deputy premier Angela Rayner. Other key moves saw Yvette Cooper, previously at the Home Office, become foreign minister, while David Lammy moved up to deputy prime minister and justice secretary.

Rayner's departure meant it was much deeper than widely predicted, forcing Starmer to draw a line under more than a week of distracting speculation over her tax affairs.

Starmer could do little to protect Rayner after Britain's independent adviser ruled that she had breached the ministerial code by failing to pay the correct tax.

"Angela is a 'big beast' and hard to replace," said one Labour lawmaker, adding that the three new appointments were "sound" if not overly exciting.