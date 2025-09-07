Urban flooding feared in Karachi as PMD forecasts heavy rain this evening

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in parts of Sindh, including Karachi, on Sunday evening, warning that the downpour could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of the port city.

The residents of the port city are likely to witness heavy rains in the evening with showers expected in the outskirts of the city, the weather department said.

With a forecast of partly cloudy weather in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said that the maximum temperature is likely to be 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 27.5°C.

With the humidity level at 78%, sea breeze is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour, the PMD added.

A low-pressure system over the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has intensified, triggering chances of rainfall in Sindh, the PMD had said earlier, warning that low-lying areas in Karachi and several other cities may face urban flooding.

In its warning issued on Saturday, the National Weather Forecasting Centre said that rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Sindh and South Punjab, while heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Sindh.

"A low-pressure system is currently located over Rajasthan and is likely to move westwards. Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and eastern parts of Punjab, which may likely to intensify," it said.

It further warned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi.

More rainfall in the flood-affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period, it added.