India look stronger on paper but T20 can change quickly: Umar Gul

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test fast bowler Umar Gul has said that while India appeared stronger on paper ahead of the Asia Cup, a single good innings or an effective bowling spell can quickly change the course of a T20 match.

Speaking to the media during a programme in Karachi, Gul stressed that as Pakistanis, “we should support our team,” and that batters must back the bowlers with confidence.

Responding to a question, he admitted that Pakistan’s bowling unit was not delivering consistent performances, which was creating problems for the side.

He pointed out that bowlers were conceding heavily in the death overs while failing to take wickets in the middle overs.

Gul reminded that in the past, Pakistan had won the majority of its matches because of strong bowling performances, although batting contributions had also secured victories at times.

He, however, expressed concern that the current bowling unit was not performing up to expectations, with too many runs being leaked in crucial overs.

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, Gul said the tournament would miss the presence of stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.