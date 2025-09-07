 
Geo News

India look stronger on paper but T20 can change quickly: Umar Gul

Former pacer says Pakistan’s bowling struggles in middle, death overs

By
Atique ur Rehman
|

September 07, 2025

Former cricketer Umar Gul points before day three of the Second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2023 in Melbourne. – AFP
Former cricketer Umar Gul points before day three of the Second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2023 in Melbourne. – AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test fast bowler Umar Gul has said that while India appeared stronger on paper ahead of the Asia Cup, a single good innings or an effective bowling spell can quickly change the course of a T20 match.

Speaking to the media during a programme in Karachi, Gul stressed that as Pakistanis, “we should support our team,” and that batters must back the bowlers with confidence.

Responding to a question, he admitted that Pakistan’s bowling unit was not delivering consistent performances, which was creating problems for the side.

He pointed out that bowlers were conceding heavily in the death overs while failing to take wickets in the middle overs.

Gul reminded that in the past, Pakistan had won the majority of its matches because of strong bowling performances, although batting contributions had also secured victories at times.

He, however, expressed concern that the current bowling unit was not performing up to expectations, with too many runs being leaked in crucial overs.

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, Gul said the tournament would miss the presence of stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

PCB unveils schedule for South Africa's all-format tour to Pakistan
PCB unveils schedule for South Africa's all-format tour to Pakistan
Sinner downs Auger-Aliassime for blockbuster US Open final with Alcaraz
Sinner downs Auger-Aliassime for blockbuster US Open final with Alcaraz
Trump to attend US Open men's final: White House
Trump to attend US Open men's final: White House
Messi doubtful over playing in 2026 World Cup
Messi doubtful over playing in 2026 World Cup
Afghanistan defeat UAE by 4 runs in T20I tri-series clash
Afghanistan defeat UAE by 4 runs in T20I tri-series clash
Asia Cup 2025: Players to watch out for
Asia Cup 2025: Players to watch out for
Full squads revealed for ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025
Full squads revealed for ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025
Former NZ captain Ross Taylor to play for Samoa in shock comeback
Former NZ captain Ross Taylor to play for Samoa in shock comeback