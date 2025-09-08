Pakistan ready for Asia Cup 2025 after winning tri-nation series

Spinner Muhammad Rizwan celebrates with teammates after securing five-wicket haul against Afghanistan during Tri-Nation Series final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE, September 7, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: After clinching victory in the tri-nation series, Pakistan are ready to head to the Asia Cup Men’s T20 cricket tournament, set to begin on September 9, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Green Shirts will play their first match of the tournament on September 12 against Oman in Dubai, followed by a clash with rival India on September 14, and the group stage will conclude on September 17 against the UAE.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and the host UAE. While Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, with the final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

Pakistan, in total, played 19 matches in the T20I format, including 11 wins and eight matches lost.

The team displayed impressive form in the tri-nation series, defeating Afghanistan and the UAE, and had earlier secured T20 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

So far, Pakistan have featured in the continental tournament on 15 occasions, winning it twice, under Moin Khan's captaincy in 2000 and in Mishabh-ul-Haq's leadership in 2012.

Pakistan Squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim