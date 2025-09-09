 
At least nine pig heads left outside mosques in Paris region: police

Every effort being made to find perpetrators of these "despicable acts", says police chief

By
AFP
|

September 09, 2025

French police officers can be seen in front of the mosque prior at the Grand Mosque of Paris, on May 5, 2025.— AFP
  • Heads discovered on public roads and three nearby suburbs.
  • Interior minister calls act "absolutely unacceptable".
  • Says Muslims must be able to practice their faith in peace. 

French police launched an investigation on Tuesday after nine pig heads were found outside several mosques in the Paris region, the city’s police chief said, adding further finds were possible.

"Every effort is being made to find the perpetrators of these despicable acts," Laurent Nunez wrote on X.

The heads were discovered on public roads in Paris and three nearby suburbs, according to local authorities.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the acts, calling them "outrageous" and "absolutely unacceptable".

"I want our Muslim compatriots to be able to practice their faith in peace," he said.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, the rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, denounced the "Islamophobic acts" as "a new and sad stage in the rise of anti-Muslim hatred", calling for "awareness and national solidarity against this dangerous trajectory".

France is home to the largest Muslim community in the European Union, as well as the largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States.

Several EU nations have reported a spike in anti-Muslim hatred and antisemitism since the Gaza war started in October 2023, according to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights.

