Pakistan, world powers slam Israel's Doha strike as dangerous violation of sovereignty

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. — Reuters

Qatar condemns strike as reckless and unlawful.

Saudi Arabia warns of dire regional consequences.

Turkey says Israel pursuing expansionist politics.



Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel's air strike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders, terming it a "most dangerous provocation" that threatens regional peace and stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement on X, said the attack was "unlawful and heinous", as it endangered the lives of innocent civilians by striking a residential area in the Qatari capital.

"This act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability," he said.

Expressing solidarity with the Qatari leadership, he added that Pakistan "stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression".

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the strike, calling it "reprehensible" and a blatant violation of international law. He stressed that Pakistan "reiterates its unwavering support for the people and the State of Qatar in these grave times".

Israel confirmed it had carried out the attack as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

Qatar, where Hamas has long maintained its political base, strongly condemned the "cowardly" strike, with its foreign ministry declaring it a "blatant violation of international laws and norms" that posed a serious threat to the safety of Qataris and residents.

Doha Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said on X that Qatar "will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour".

The international community also voiced alarm. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the attack a "flagrant violation of sovereignty", urging all parties to work towards a permanent ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar.

The foreign ministry statement warned of "the dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation's persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms."

Pope Leo described the situation as "very serious", while Saudi Arabia denounced the strike as "brutal aggression" with dire consequences for the region.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said it was part of Israel's "series of aggressions" against regional stability. Iran labelled the strike "dangerous" and a breach of international law, while the UAE condemned it as a "cowardly" escalation and pledged solidarity with Qatar.

Turkiye said targeting Hamas's delegation during ongoing ceasefire talks proved Israel had no intention of peace but was instead pursuing "expansionist politics" and using "terrorism as state policy".

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Israel's attack on Hamas officials in Qatar is "dangerous" and a "violation of international law", Iranian media reported.

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the Israeli strikes in Doha.



