Streets, homes submerged as heavy rains batter Karachi for third day

Workers use a tractor to clear a flooded street after a rain, following a recent monsoon season, in Karachi, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters

Lyari, Malir rivers overflow into neighbourhoods.

CM Sindh, mayor inspect flooded localities.

Indus forecasted to reach very high flood.

KARACHI: Streets and houses across Karachi were inundated on Wednesday as the city endured a third consecutive day of heavy monsoon rains, with rivers overflowing and rescue teams shifting hundreds of residents to safety.

While water was drained from Shahrah-e-Faisal, major arteries, the M-9 Motorway, and Lyari Expressway — now reopened to traffic — several localities remained underwater. A Motorway Police spokesperson confirmed that both the motorway and expressway were clear of standing water.

At least four people drowned in the Gadap River during the downpours, and two bodies, including that of a woman, have been recovered so far.

Lyari and Malir rivers, however, swelled dangerously, flooding Saadi Garden and Saadi Town, where lanes, neighbourhoods, and vehicles were submerged.

The rising Malir River also brought water onto the Korangi Causeway. In the Federal B Area and Shafi Colony, water that had entered homes from the Lyari River began to recede.





Rescue 1122, PDMA, and Pakistan Army teams carried out overnight operations, evacuating more than 350 people from flooded areas. In Gadap, another body was recovered from the river, bringing the tally to two recovered out of four who drowned, including a woman.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah toured Malir 15, Qayyumabad, Korangi Causeway, and Shahrah-e-Bhutto, where he reviewed drainage work and met residents in Saadi Town.

He directed institutions to expedite pumping operations, explaining that water from Lath and Thado dams had entered the town via the motorway. He said the situation was under control and urged critics not to politicise the crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of the floods, instructed NDMA to assist the Sindh government and PDMA in relief operations. He stressed that the rehabilitation of affected families must be prioritised, while expressing grief over the Gadap drowning incident.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab also inspected Jameela and Lyari pumping stations, reviewing performance and directing authorities to accelerate efforts to improve the drainage system.





According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather system over Sindh has weakened into a low-pressure area west of Karachi, yet light to moderate rain is expected in Karachi Division, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal.

The department also warned that River Indus at Guddu is likely to reach very high flood level within 24 hours, and Sukkur is expected to hit high flood stage after 48 hours.

According to the PMD, from September 8 to 8am on September 10, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 143.8 millimetres.

Gulshan-e-Maymar received 109.8mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 92mm, Korangi 92mm, North Karachi 81.6mm, and DHA 74.5mm.

Shahrah-e-Faisal logged 64mm, Nazimabad 60.5mm and Saadi Town 60.2mm. University Road recorded 58.8mm, Old Airport 58.3mm, Orangi 47.2mm, Mauripur 45mm and Jinnah Terminal 38.6mm.