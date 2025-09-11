Shooter at Colorado high school dies of self-inflicted injuries

Law enforcement officers on the scene at Evergreen High School on September 10, 2025. — AFP

A male suspect in a shooting that wounded two fellow students at a high school near Denver died of self-inflicted injuries hours after the violence on Wednesday, a law enforcement official said.

Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect was one of three students hospitalised with gunshot wounds after the shooting at Evergreen High School.

The shooter fired with a handgun inside and outside the school, Kelley said.

Dr Brian Blackwood, head of trauma at CommonSpirit St Anthony Hospital, said one of the wounded had critical injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.