Gohar a key figure to seek relief for PTI, Khan but...

ISLAMABAD: Cool-headed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan is perhaps the only leader in the party who, if given the authority, could secure much-needed political space for the party and its jailed leader.

Party sources, who are aware of the Barrister's background interactions, said that Gohar — known for his decency and softness — enjoys a rare level of respect across political and institutional circles, which positions him as a potential bridge-builder at a time when the PTI faces mounting challenges.

His clean image, professional background, and non-confrontational approach make him acceptable to stakeholders who remain reluctant to engage directly with the PTI.

"Although he remains a target of the party's social media and has even been declared a 'Ghaddar' (traitor), his loyalty to Khan is unquestionable," said a source.

However, it is pointed out that only Barrister Gohar can play a decisive role if he is given clear authority and political space by Imran Khan himself.

Until now, the former prime minister has kept tight control over party affairs from behind the bars, leaving little room for independent decision-making by other PTI leaders.

"Barrister Gohar could become the channel of communication with both the government and the establishment, but his role depends entirely on whether Imran empowers him to act on his behalf," a senior party source noted.

Imran chose Gohar for the trusted position of acting Chairman of the PTI in 2023. Unlike other PTI leaders known for their fiery rhetoric, Gohar has maintained a measured approach in his public statements, carefully balancing party demands with a tone of decency. This demeanor has made his image good even for institutions that have often been at odds with the PTI's leadership style.

What sets Gohar apart in the current political landscape is his unusual acceptability to both government and military establishments — a rarity among PTI leadership. This standing was evident when none other than Imran confirmed Gohar's meeting with the army chief.

He is known within the party and beyond for his non-confrontational politics and has been an advocate of dialogue. Gohar is also opposed to the anti-army campaigns run by PTI's social media and the party's foreign chapters.

However, despite his position as chairman, Gohar's ability to make decisive moves remains constrained by his dependence on Imran Khan for authority. The jailed leader continues to exercise complete influence over party affairs, with Gohar frequently visiting Adiala Jail to seek guidance on strategic decisions.

Even otherwise, the party’s top committees — the core committee and the political committee — also have no authority to make decisions.

This limitation of the chairman and the committees has been demonstrated repeatedly on issues ranging from dialogue to internal party politics.



