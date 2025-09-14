 
Geo News

Veteran sports journalist Syed Muhammad Sufi passes away in Karachi

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expresses sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist Syed Muhammad Sufi

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Syed Muhammad Sufi can be seen in this undated image. — Geo News
Syed Muhammad Sufi can be seen in this undated image. — Geo News

Veteran journalist and Geo News Sports Editor Syed Muhammad Sufi, a leading figure in Urdu journalism and one of the most respected names in sports reporting, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 80.

Sufi leaves behind a widow, four sons, and hundreds of students who considered him a mentor and guide.

His funeral prayer will be offered today after Asr prayer at Rehman Arabian Villas Mosque in Karachi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to Syed Muhammad Sufi, saying his passing marked the end of a golden era in sports journalism.

He praised Sufi's role in promoting sports, especially cricket, and noted that his journalistic contributions would be remembered with respect.

Sufi had worked with several newspapers and magazines, particularly with Geo News and Daily Jang, with which he had been associated for over three decades.

He was counted among the senior-most members of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and was regarded as a mentor to generations of journalists.

He began his career as a junior sub-editor and rose to prominence in the 1980s, when noted journalist Nadir Shah Adil introduced him to cricket writer Munir Hussain, who offered him a position at his cricket magazine. It was here that Sufi made his mark with distinctive writing and high-profile interviews.

Over the years, he conducted interviews with some of Pakistan’s greatest cricketers, including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, Moin Khan, Rashid Latif, and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

During General Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law in 1977, Sufi was arrested for his opposition to the regime and spent several months in Karachi and Sahiwal jails. 

Asia Cup 2025: Nissanka, Mishara power Sri Lanka to victory against Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025: Nissanka, Mishara power Sri Lanka to victory against Bangladesh
Asia Cup trophy ultimate goal, not just victory over India: Saim Ayub video
Asia Cup trophy ultimate goal, not just victory over India: Saim Ayub
Emotions flare as Pakistan, India face off after four-day military clashes in May
Emotions flare as Pakistan, India face off after four-day military clashes in May
Forget noise and ‘enjoy' Asia Cup clash, Wasim Akram tells Pakistan and India
Forget noise and ‘enjoy' Asia Cup clash, Wasim Akram tells Pakistan and India
Pakistan cleared from anti-doping agency's watchlist after intense scrutiny
Pakistan cleared from anti-doping agency's watchlist after intense scrutiny
Pakistan begin Asia Cup 2025 campaign with dominant win over Oman
Pakistan begin Asia Cup 2025 campaign with dominant win over Oman
IPL franchise flayed over Pakistan logo's exclusion from promotional banner of Asia Cup 2025 clash
IPL franchise flayed over Pakistan logo's exclusion from promotional banner of Asia Cup 2025 clash
Surge in demand for Pakistan-India clash tickets, majority sold out
Surge in demand for Pakistan-India clash tickets, majority sold out