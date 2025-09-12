2nd GB Grass Ski Championship concludes at Naltar Valley

September 12, 2025
The 2nd Gilgit-Baltistan Grass Ski Championship concluded today at the scenic slopes of Naltar Valley, featuring thrilling contests in Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) and Giant Slalom (GS).
The event drew enthusiastic participation from athletes, while locals and guests from Gilgit city turned out in large numbers to cheer the competitors.
The Chief Guest, Air Commodore (R) Shahid Nadeem, Vice President Winter Sports Federation Pakistan, graced the closing ceremony. In his remarks, he praised the athletes for their remarkable performances and the organisers for their dedicated efforts.
“Events like the Grass Ski Championship not only nurture young sporting talent but also showcase the immense tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan. With continued support, this region can become a true hub for both winter and summer adventure sports,” said Air Cdre (R) Shahid Nadeem.
The championship concluded with a colorful medal ceremony, reaffirming the commitment to nurture youth, promote sports, and highlight the adventure tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.