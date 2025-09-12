2nd GB Grass Ski Championship concludes at Naltar Valley

Participants of the 2nd Gilgit-Baltistan Grass Ski Championship pose for a group photo in Naltar Valley. — Winter Sports Federation

The 2nd Gilgit-Baltistan Grass Ski Championship concluded today at the scenic slopes of Naltar Valley, featuring thrilling contests in Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) and Giant Slalom (GS).

The event drew enthusiastic participation from athletes, while locals and guests from Gilgit city turned out in large numbers to cheer the competitors.

The Chief Guest, Air Commodore (R) Shahid Nadeem, Vice President Winter Sports Federation Pakistan, graced the closing ceremony. In his remarks, he praised the athletes for their remarkable performances and the organisers for their dedicated efforts.

Athletes in action during the 2nd Gilgit-Baltistan Grass Ski Championship in Naltar Valley. — Winter Sports Federation

“Events like the Grass Ski Championship not only nurture young sporting talent but also showcase the immense tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan. With continued support, this region can become a true hub for both winter and summer adventure sports,” said Air Cdre (R) Shahid Nadeem.

Results

Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS):

1st Position: Sajjad Ahmad (GB Scouts) — 30.39 sec

2nd Position: Nazeer Shah (GB Scouts) — 30.83 sec (+0.44)

3rd Position: Saif Ullah (PAF) — 32.68 sec (+2.29)

Giant Slalom (GS):

1st Position: Sajjad Ahmad (GB Scouts) — 30.39 sec

2nd Position: Nazeer Shah (GB Scouts) — 30.83 sec

3rd Position (shared): Saif Ullah (PAF) & Abdul Razaq (PAF) — 32.68 sec

The championship concluded with a colorful medal ceremony, reaffirming the commitment to nurture youth, promote sports, and highlight the adventure tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.