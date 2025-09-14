 
Social media erupts with memes after Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

Humour dominates online as cricket's most celebrated rivalry sparks meme frenzy

By
Sports Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Pakistans Salman Agha looks dejected as he walks to the pavilion after he is cuaght out by Indias Abhishek Sharma off the bowling of Indias Axar Patel. — Reuters
Social media was set abuzz during the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan as fans from both sides flooded memes to celebrate, troll, and analyse the contest.

Today's match was won by India by seven wickets asthey comfortably chased a 128-run target in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Social media platforms were inundated with memes, reflecting the passion and humour that accompany one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

While Indian supporters shared memes praising their team's batting and bowling performances, Pakistani fans responded with humorous takes on key moments, player contributions, and the intensity of the rivalry.

The meme wave underscored how the India-Pakistan rivalry extends beyond the boundary ropes.

For many, the memes were as entertaining as the cricket itself, capturing the emotions of jubilation, disappointment and banter that have long defined this fixture.


