Asia Cup 2025: India's victory eclipsed by post-match handshake controversy

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson speaks to the media at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 11, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash at Dubai Stadium on Sunday was eclipsed by off-field drama after Indian players skipped the customary post-match handshake.

Instead of greeting their opponents, Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube exchanged fist bumps after hitting the winning runs, congratulated each other, and then headed straight to the dressing room.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson later approached the Indian camp, but no players came out.

Coach Mike Hesson called it “a disappointing way for the match to end.”

“We were ready to shake hands at the end, but the opposition had already gone to the dressing room,” he said.

Facing questions at the press conference, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav defended his team’s conduct: “Some things are above sportsmanship. Is it really sportsmanship if you don’t even shake hands with the other team?” That was our answer.”

The handshake issue had also come up earlier when Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands at the toss.

A mix-up with Pakistan’s anthem before the start had already made the atmosphere tense.

The coach also shed light on Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha’s absence from the customary post-match presentation, linking it to the incident.

“I think it was just a flow-on effect. We were keen to engage and shake hands at the end of the match, that didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it,” he explained.