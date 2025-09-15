Why Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to have ‘real job'

Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to have ambitions before she married into the Royal Family.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, wanted Prince William’s future wife to have a career and a ‘proper job.’

Writing in her book titled William and Harry, Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote: “If Kate was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her Queen of Mustique, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret.”

Nicholl added: “Such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen. While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.”

She then quoted an insider, saying that “it is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job.”