Beatrice, Eugenie fear for Sarah Ferguson's emotional health

Sarah Ferguson’s unusual coping leaves Beatrice, Eugenie concerned for her wellbeing

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are worried about their mother, Sarah Ferguson, as she struggles to cope with the ongoing drama over her and her former husband Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider revealed to Radar Online that Fergie has been talking to late Queen Elizabeth’s dogs, believing she is speaking to the monarch’s “spirit.”

Advertisement

"Sarah insists the Queen's spirit lives on through those dogs,” a source told the publication.

“She says they comfort her and even guide her decisions, and are helping give her advice about what to do since she now faces life without a duchess title and is having to leave her Royal Lodge home.

“Sarah's telling the Queen's ghost her troubles and asking for advice from dogs. It's totally unhinged,” they added.

Speaking of Beatrice and Eugenie, the insider said that the sisters are really concerned about their mother, as well as their father, who has confined himself to the Royal Lodge and often mutters to himself after losing his royal titles and residence.

"The sisters adore both their parents, but it's been an incredibly hard year," the insider said. "Their mother's finding comfort in talking to the dogs as if the Queen's spirit is with her, and their father's been cast out."

"None of them could have predicted life turning out this way."