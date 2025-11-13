Sarah Ferguson's obsession with late Queen's dogs takes disturbing turn

Sarah Ferguson ‘losing her mind’ as she talks to Queen Elizbeth’s dogs

Sarah Ferguson’s obsession with dogs of late Queen Elizabeth has taken a disturbing turn as royal insider reveals she is taking advice from them.

According to reports, the former Duchess of York is struggling with her and former husband and prince Andrew’s0 royal titles removal and the notice of leaving the Royal Lodge.

To cope with it and to find a way out, Fergie is said to be taking advice from the dogs, Muick and Sandy, believing she is speaking to the late Queen’s “spirit, reported Radar Online.

She also admitted speaking to the dogs recently in an interview, saying, "I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me.”

During an appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London, Ferguson said she believes “it's because the Queen is passing by."

Speaking on the matter, an insider revealed, "Sarah insists the Queen's spirit lives on through those dogs.”

“She says they comfort her and even guide her decisions, and are helping give her advice about what to do since she now faces life without a duchess title and is having to leave her Royal Lodge home.

The insider added that while “some people at the palace think it's sweet, others whisper she's gone completely mad and she's losing her mind."

Another insider confirmed the reports, saying that Ferguson “spends hours at her private bar, The Doghouse, talking about what she and 'the Queen' discussed through the dogs."

"She asks the staff to stay late to keep her company and jokes that she and the corgis are holding séances."