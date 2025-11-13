‘Traumatized' Kate Middleton sets strict rules for George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton past trauma shapes the strict rules she sets for her children

Kate Middleton’s past traumatic experience of leaked bold photographs have made her set strict rules for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal insiders have revealed that the Princess of Wales believes in setting clear and firm rules at home to protect her children from potential harms of the internet.

According to Radar Online, Kate and Prince William are afraid their kids might see the Princess’ topless photographs, clicked illegally and published in a French magazine.

Recently, William told Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck at the Cop30 summit in Rio that his and Kate’s kids do not have cellphones.

"Our children don't have phones. And to be honest, it's getting to the point where it's becoming a little bit of a tense issue,” the Prince of Wales said.

They added, “When George moves to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no Internet access.

“But I think he understands why. We communicate why we don't think it's right. It's the internet access I have a problem with."

About the rule, the insider said, "William and Kate's decision isn't just about limiting screen time – it's about shielding their children from pain.

“Kate has lived with the trauma of those images of her topless since 2012. The idea that George or Charlotte might one day stumble across them online is her worst nightmare."

Speaking on the matter, a palace aide shared that Kate knows she cannot get the pictures removed from the internet completely, adding, "That's the curse of the Internet – once something's online, it's there forever."

"The no-phone rule is as much about emotional protection as it is about parenting philosophy," they added.