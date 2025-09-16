 
Geo News

Light rain soaks Karachi in early morning showers

PMD says moist winds and sea clouds moving in from Arabian Sea triggered today's showers

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah
|
Qamar Mastoi
|

September 16, 2025

A beautiful view of cloudy weather during sunset on September 11, 2025, after three days of heavy rainfall in the city. — APP
A beautiful view of cloudy weather during sunset on September 11, 2025, after three days of heavy rainfall in the city. — APP

Several parts of Karachi experienced light rain and drizzle early on Tuesday morning, bringing brief relief to residents from the otherwise warm and humid conditions. 

Light showers were reported from II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Garden and adjoining localities as commuters made their way to work.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rainfall was triggered by moist winds and sea clouds moving in from the Arabian Sea. The department forecast partly cloudy skies and persistently humid weather across the city over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of more drizzle or light rain in some areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 26°C. Humidity remains high at 92 per cent, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour, the Met Office added.

The fresh showers come days after the city endured a four-day spell of relentless heavy rain last week that that wreaked havoc across Karachi. From September 8 to 10, heavy rains left large swathes of the city submerged, rivers overflowing, and hundreds of residents displaced.

The Lyari and Malir rivers, along with several smaller streams, had overflowed during the previous spell, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and prompting emergency rescue operations. 

In some of the worst-hit areas, water entered homes, forcing families to take shelter elsewhere. The city also reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River, while rescue teams continue to search for those still missing.

