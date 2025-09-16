 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan

Afghanistan hold clear edge over Bangladesh in T20Is with seven wins

Sports Desk
September 16, 2025

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) and Bangladeshs Litton Das at the toss for their ACC Mens T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 16, 2025. — Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) and Bangladesh's Litton Das at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 16, 2025. — Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the 9th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 12 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant head-to-head record with seven victories, while the Tigers emerged victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown, where Afghanistan registered a narrow eight-run victory.

  • Matches: 12
  • Afghanistan: 7
  • Bangladesh: 5

Form Guide

The two teams enter the all-important Group B fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as Bangladesh are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025, while Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in their solitary game of the ongoing continental tournament.

However, both teams have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is.

Afghanistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, W, NR, W, W

