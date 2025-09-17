Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after King Charles, Prince Andrew reunion

Princess Eugenie has shared an emotional statement after his father Prince Andrew reunited with King Charles and other members of the royal family.

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and other members of the royal family at Westminster Cathedral for funeral of Duchess of Kent.

On the afternoon of Tuesday 16th September, the King and members of the Royal Family joined the Duke of Kent and members of the Duchess family at a Requiem Mass for the Duchess of Kent.

They gathered at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of the Duchess of Kent.

The palace shared photos of the Duchess of Kent to remember her on Instagram ahead of her funeral.

It announced, “Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent.

“In 1961, The Duchess married The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren.”

Eugenie took to her Instagram stories and reshared the palace post with a heartbreaking note.

She said, “Remembering the Duchess of Kent” followed by a heart emoticon.



