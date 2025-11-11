Inside the silent power Kate Middleton yields even before she's become queen

It appears there are a number of things Kate Middleton is already responsible for, even before her Coronation into Britain’s Queen.

News about it has been shared by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

Advertisement

According to the expert, “Princess Catherine is known by courtiers and others in the palace to be shaping major decisions with anything to do with the future of the monarchy.”

She also told Fox News Digital that this continued “active involvement” from her has resulted in a far more “assertive, pragmatic form of leadership” that carries “her distinct voice” still, as well as “and priorities recognized as rather pivotal,” according to Ms Fordwich.

Its also being said that “she’s motivated by a tremendous dedication to protecting her children’s future while ensuring stability for the monarchy.”

For those unversed, this also came into play when the decision to remove Andrew’s titles came out because according to a source, “there would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache. It was a family decision. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it.”

Even Ms Forwich said something similar when she concluded her chat by saying, “The moves regarding Andrew are intended to minimize ongoing distractions and the ghastly reputational risks.”