Meghan Markle sends huge message to royal family with major move

Meghan Markle’s latest move shows she’s done with royal obligations

Meghan Markle seemingly sent a huge message to the royal family after showing up at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills without wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

While Prince Harry wore the traditional red poppy on his tuxedo, Meghan chose a sleek black gown with no poppy.

Speaking with Radar Online, royal insiders claimed that the move was not an accident but a clear sign that Meghan is finished with royal duties.

They claimed the Duchess of Sussex knows how important the poppy is to both Harry and the royal family and by leaving it off, she was making a strong statement.

"Meghan's fully aware of the symbolism. The poppy isn't just decoration – it's a powerful emblem that means everything to Harry and the royals," said a royal source.

They added, "By deliberately leaving it off, she was making a statement of contempt toward both him and the entire family."

Another insider claimed that the move was "anything but accidental," adding, "Meghan knows exactly what the poppy stands for – she's worn it before and understands its importance to Harry."

"Skipping it at such a glitzy Hollywood event feels like a deliberate move to rub it in the royals' faces."

"Snubbing the wearing of the poppy might seem trivial, but in this context, it's huge," a third source said. "Meghan's fully aware it would upset Harry and be viewed in Britain as disrespectful."

"It's her way of showing she's finished with royal obligations – and she's not hiding it."