Prince Harry upset as Meghan Markle snubs royal symbol of remembrance

Prince Harry left embarrassed as Meghan Markle skips poppy at Hollywood party

Prince Harry was left feeling “frustrated and uncomfortable” after Meghan Markle appeared at Kris Jenner’s star-studded James Bond themed 70th birthday party without wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex considers the symbol sacred and was embarrassed by his wife’s action at the high-profile event.

Advertisement

A close friend said Harry appeared “acutely aware of public perception” and embarrassed by the attention Meghan’s move drew.

"Harry treats the poppy as something sacred – it represents honor, loss, and duty," a friend of the Duke told Radar Online.

"Watching Meghan arrive next to him without wearing one was uncomfortable. He's acutely aware of public perception, and the thought of being embarrassed like that really gets to him."

A former palace staffer said, "This wasn't a mistake – it was deliberate," adding, "Meghan's clearly embracing her identity as a Hollywood star, not a royal.

“It's her way of signaling to the family that she's done following their traditions and expectations."

However, an industry insider defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying not wearing the symbol was "a style choice, not a statement."

"Meghan was focused on fitting the Bond theme – it was a Hollywood party, not a royal ceremony. There was no intent to stir things up or make a political statement,” they added.