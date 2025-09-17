Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to boost medical collaboration

Minister for National Health Services, Mustafa Kamal, shakes hand with Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid after signing of MoU on medical collaboration, Islamabad, September 17, 2025. — X/@ nhsrcofficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Palestine inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at expanding bilateral relations in the health sector, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on behalf of Pakistan, while the Palestinian Ambassador represented his government at the ceremony.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the MoU is designed to enhance collaboration in advanced medical fields, professional training, and joint research. The move is expected to create long-term avenues for strengthening healthcare systems in both countries.

Minister Kamal announced that a Pakistan–Palestine Health Working Group will be established within the next 30 days. This body will supervise the implementation of the MoU and ensure that agreed initiatives are carried out effectively.

He explained that cooperation will cover a broad spectrum of medical specialties. These include interventional cardiology, organ transplant, orthopedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burn treatment, and plastic surgery.

Pakistan will also assist Palestine in strengthening expertise in infectious diseases, ophthalmology, pharmaceuticals, and collaborative medical research. Training opportunities for Palestinian health professionals at Pakistan’s premier medical institutions are part of the plan.

"The purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations,” Kamal said. “The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with Palestine, and we stand ready to assist our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every possible way.”

The Palestinian Ambassador welcomed the initiative and extended gratitude to the government of Pakistan. He noted that Palestine highly values Pakistan’s unwavering support in political, humanitarian, and now medical spheres.

“Palestine and Pakistan are brotherly countries. Together, we will work for the improvement of health and well-being of our peoples,” he remarked.

Officials stressed that the agreement is not limited to symbolic gestures but represents a practical roadmap for cooperation. By enabling exchange of knowledge and expertise, it is expected to directly benefit the healthcare sectors of both nations.

The MoU underscores Pakistan’s consistent support for Palestine, extending it beyond politics to the vital domain of public health. Both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to work as long-term partners in advancing medical science and improving patient care.