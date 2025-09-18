Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (left) and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan at the toss at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025. — Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the 11th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face eight times in T20Is, with the former holding an edge in head-to-head record with five victories, while the Atalans emerged victorious thrice.

The last meeting between the two sides came during a three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka last year in February, which the home side won 2-1.

Matches: 8

Sri Lanka: 5

Afghanistan: 3

Form Guide

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan enter the high-stakes clash with contrasting momentum in their favour as Sri Lanka are on a three-match winning streak, out of which two came in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat in their most-recent match as they suffered an eight-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Afghanistan: L, W, L, W, W