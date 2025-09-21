 
Geo News

Pakistan notch batting milestone in Asia Cup clash against India

Pakistan post 171-5, marking their highest-ever T20I total against India when batting first

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Pakistan batters Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub during their Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 21, 2025. — Reuters
Pakistan batters Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub during their Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 21, 2025. — Reuters 

Pakistan achieved a notable batting feat against arch-rivals India in their Super Four encounter of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 171-5 in 20 overs, marking their highest-ever T20I total against India when batting first. Their previous best was 159-8 in Melbourne during the 2022 T20 World Cup, a match they narrowly lost in the final over.

Highest T20I totals for Pakistan vs India (batting first):

  • 171-5, Dubai 2025
  • 159-8, Melbourne 2022
  • 147, Dubai 2022
  • 130-7, Mirpur 2014

Pakistan got off to a steady start as new opening pair Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put together 21 runs before Zaman fell to Hardik Pandya in the third over, following a debated third-umpire decision. Zaman scored 15 off nine deliveries, including three boundaries.

Farhan then forged a commanding 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim Ayub, who made 21 off 17 balls before being dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 11th over.

Farhan later shared a brief 17-run stand with Hussain Talat (10) until Dube ended his valiant knock in the 15th over. Farhan remained the top-scorer with 58 off 45 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes.

After Farhan’s dismissal, captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz added a crucial 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket until Agha was dismissed in a bizarre manner.

Nawaz contributed 21 off 19 balls, hitting one six and one four, while Agha remained unbeaten on 17 off 13 deliveries. Faheem Ashraf provided a late surge, scoring 20 not out off 8 balls, including two sixes and a four.

For India, Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

Asia Cup: Pakistan register their highest powerplay score against India in T20I
Asia Cup: Pakistan register their highest powerplay score against India in T20I
'Match fixing': Cricketers, social media users question Fakhar's dismissal against India
'Match fixing': Cricketers, social media users question Fakhar's dismissal against India
Asia Cup: India's Suryakumar again skips handshake with Pakistan's Agha
Asia Cup: India's Suryakumar again skips handshake with Pakistan's Agha
Asia Cup 2025: Gill, Suryakumar depart as Pakistan struggle to stop India
Asia Cup 2025: Gill, Suryakumar depart as Pakistan struggle to stop India
Pakistan's likely playing XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India video
Pakistan's likely playing XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India lock horns in Super 4 clash today after handshake row video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India lock horns in Super 4 clash today after handshake row
Naqvi gives Pakistan pep talk, huddles with coach Hesson ahead of India game video
Naqvi gives Pakistan pep talk, huddles with coach Hesson ahead of India game
Pakistani golfers set to shine at 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Championship 2025
Pakistani golfers set to shine at 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Championship 2025