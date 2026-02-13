Rain threat looms over Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup blockbuster

Ground staff covers the stadium amid heavy rain in Colombo, Sri Lanka, during a cricket match in this representational image. — AFP

COLOMBO: As rain-bearing clouds linger over Colombo with showers predicted later on Sunday evening, Pakistan are keeping a close eye on the conditions ahead of their blockbuster T20 World Cup showdown against arch-rivals India, The News reported.

The possibility of a rain-curtailed encounter has prompted team management to consider a tactical reshuffle, with conditions likely to dictate the final combination.

Well-placed sources have confirmed to The News that Pakistan may bolster their pace arsenal if overcast and damp conditions prevail. Express pacer Naseem Shah and left-arm quick Salman Mirza are firmly in contention for inclusion. Salman, who did not feature against the USA, could be drafted in alongside Naseem to exploit any assistance on offer from a moist surface.

“Nothing has been finalised as yet. It is too early to talk about the final combination for the match against India. Everything depends on the conditions. If it stays wet and soggy and there are chances of a rain-shortened match, we may have to shuffle our resources and bring in those best suited to the occasion,” a source within the camp revealed.

While the team management has kept its cards close to the chest, indications are that up to four changes in the playing XI are under consideration.

Fakhar Zaman, known for his fearless approach and past heroics against India, is strongly tipped for a return. Youngster Khawaja Nafay is also being discussed as a potential inclusion to add depth and flexibility to the batting unit.

If Pakistan opt for a pace-heavy attack, at least two spinners could make way, depending on how the pitch shapes up closer to match time. Usman Khan’s place may also come under scrutiny as management weighs experience, form, and tactical balance. The big question remains: who will be sidelined from the side that comfortably defeated the USA?

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s preparations have remained measured. The players stayed indoors for the second consecutive day on Thursday, engaging in optional gym sessions rather than outdoor practice.

“Team members had some indoor gym training on Thursday, but it was optional. From tomorrow onwards, the squad will begin full-fledged training at the nets and at the R Premadasa Stadium,” an official confirmed.

The Premadasa Stadium is already buzzing with activity. Australia are set to face Zimbabwe there on Friday morning, while both Pakistan and India are expected to train under lights later in the evening, a rehearsal for what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

Zimbabwe were seen fine-tuning their preparations at the venue ahead of their clash, but all eyes in Colombo remain fixed on Sunday’s epic encounter, where weather, strategy, and nerves could prove just as decisive as skill.



