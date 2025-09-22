Full text of letter against Kneecap that led Dua Lipa to fire her agent

Dua Lipa: File photo

Dua Lipa has fired her agent after he signed a letter calling for the pro-Palestinian Irish rap group Kneecap to be removed from the Glastonbury Festival.

David Levy of WME talent agency was among the signatories of a letter urging festival founder Michael Eavis to drop the group, a move Lipa reportedly viewed as aligning with support for Israel’s war in Gaza. S

ources told The Mail on Sunday her decision stemmed from her pro-Palestinian stance, which conflicted with Levy’s position.

