Morgan Freeman breaks silence on the use of AI to replicate his voice

Morgan Freeman reacts to the use of AI to replicate his voice

Morgan Freeman has spoken out against the use of AI to replicate his iconic voice.

While conversing with The Guardian, the legendary American actor and film producer strongly condemned the growing reliance on artificial intelligence to minimize the budget and criticized the replication of notable acting voices.

Voicing his thoughts, Freeman said, “I’m a little PO’d, you know. I’m like any other actor: don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

Notably, James Earl Jones, who lent his voice to nemesis Darth Vader in Star Wars, had allowed the use of AI to replicate his voice after leaving the franchise; however, the 88-year-old Hollywood star stands firm on his ground.

Freeman went on to reveal that he has come across various projects in which his voice has been used without his permission.

“Well, I tell you, my lawyers have been very, very busy,” the Now You See Me 3 star stated.